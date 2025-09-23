Nepal's Road to Elections: New Era in Political Landscape

Nepal's Prime Minister, Sushila Karki, is ushering the nation towards pivotal general elections. On Tuesday, she convened with Election Commission officials to deliberate on logistic and legal structures vital for ensuring a seamless electoral process.

This dialogue follows her recent ascension to power after former Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli was ousted. The former leader faced significant backlash due to allegations of corruption and his stance on social media restrictions, leading to protests spearheaded by the youth.

The government and the Election Commission emphasized the necessity for timely elections. Amendments to the Voter Registration Act are being prioritized to facilitate voter eligibility for the upcoming March 2026 polls.

