Nepal's Road to Elections: New Era in Political Landscape

Prime Minister Sushila Karki, who stepped into office amid political upheaval, met with Election Commission officials to discuss preparations for upcoming general elections. Together, they explored necessary legal amendments and resource allocation to ensure free and fair elections. Voter registration remains a critical focus area as March 2026 looms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 23-09-2025 19:05 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 19:05 IST
Nepal's Prime Minister, Sushila Karki, is ushering the nation towards pivotal general elections. On Tuesday, she convened with Election Commission officials to deliberate on logistic and legal structures vital for ensuring a seamless electoral process.

This dialogue follows her recent ascension to power after former Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli was ousted. The former leader faced significant backlash due to allegations of corruption and his stance on social media restrictions, leading to protests spearheaded by the youth.

The government and the Election Commission emphasized the necessity for timely elections. Amendments to the Voter Registration Act are being prioritized to facilitate voter eligibility for the upcoming March 2026 polls.

