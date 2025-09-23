Left Menu

Spanish PM's Brother Faces Trial Amid Political Tensions

David Sanchez, brother of Spanish PM Pedro Sanchez, is set to stand trial for influence peddling, a case claimed by the PM to be politically motivated. The Manos Limpias group alleges David was given a job due to nepotism. The case continues despite lacking evidence, with David maintaining his innocence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madrid | Updated: 23-09-2025 19:47 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 19:47 IST
  • Country:
  • Spain

David Sanchez, the brother of Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, is facing trial on charges of influence peddling. The case has stirred political controversy, with the prime minister alleging it to be fabricated by far-right opponents.

The anti-corruption group Manos Limpias accused the Badajoz council, led by a Socialist group, of custom-creating a position for David as coordinator of public music schools in July 2017 during his brother's leadership. Originally, prosecutors sought to dismiss the case due to insufficient evidence. However, a judge recently moved the case forward, giving weight to the private group's allegations.

Despite calls for dismissal, the trial proceeds with Manos Limpias requesting a three-year prison term. Meanwhile, government spokesperson Pilar Alegria expressed respect for the judicial process, hoping for truth and clarity. Pedro Sanchez, defending his family, highlighted this as part of a broader pattern of political attacks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

