Mexico Sets the Course for Trade Dispute Reviews Under USMCA

Mexico has officially published the procedural rules for reviewing final determinations related to anti-dumping and countervailing duties under the USMCA agreement it shares with the United States and Canada. The announcement was made Tuesday in the Mexican government's Official Gazette.

Signed by Mexico's Economy Minister Marcelo Ebrard, the document outlines the framework for handling such reviews before a binational panel. It ensures consistency with the trade pact's provisions, aiming to streamline processes of dispute resolution.

The U.S. and Canada are expected to take similar steps by publishing the rules within their jurisdictions, marking a coordinated effort to maintain effective trade relationships among the three countries.

