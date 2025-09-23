Trump Condemns Palestinian State Recognition Amid Hostage Crisis

In a firm stance at the United Nations, former U.S. President Donald Trump condemned efforts to recognize a Palestinian state, stating such a move would serve as an unjust reward for Hamas amidst the prevailing hostage crisis in Gaza.

Trump stressed the urgency of resolving the situation, calling for hostilities in the region to cease immediately. He urged the international community to unite in demanding the release of hostages either dead or alive, a crucial step toward restoring peace.

Highlighting the danger of rewarding violence, Trump criticized some members of the United Nations for pursuing unilateral recognition of Palestine, which he argued, would only embolden Hamas' violent undertakings.

(With inputs from agencies.)