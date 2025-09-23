Left Menu

Historic Congress Meeting in Bihar: Mahagathbandhan Optimistic

The Congress Working Committee is set to meet in Patna at the historic Sadaqat Ashram, a symbol of the freedom movement, with optimism for a Mahagathbandhan win in the upcoming Bihar elections. Nationwide issues like vote tampering and migration challenges are expected to be key discussion points.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-09-2025 20:18 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 20:18 IST
Historic Congress Meeting in Bihar: Mahagathbandhan Optimistic
Congress leader Akhilesh Prasad Singh (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress Working Committee is preparing for a pivotal meeting in Patna's historic Sadaqat Ashram on September 24, a location steeped in the country's freedom struggle. Congress leader Akhilesh Prasad Singh expressed optimism about the Mahagathbandhan's chances in the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections.

Singh noted the significance of the venue, where India's first President, Rajendra Prasad, spent his last days. He emphasized the historical nature of this CWC meeting, being the first in Bihar since independence. The meeting occurs amid nationwide protests against vote tampering, with a signature campaign underway.

Top Congress leaders, including Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi, are expected to participate. The agenda includes discussions on the Bihar elections, vote tampering allegations, and migration issues, with Congress leaders highlighting the impact of current governance on Bihar's socio-economic challenges.

TRENDING

1
Uttarakhand's Fragrance Revolution: A New Era for Aromatic Farming

Uttarakhand's Fragrance Revolution: A New Era for Aromatic Farming

 India
2
Trump's UN Speech: A Call for Policy Shifts

Trump's UN Speech: A Call for Policy Shifts

 Global
3
Zelenskiy to Discuss Security and Energy with Trump Amidst Russian Tensions

Zelenskiy to Discuss Security and Energy with Trump Amidst Russian Tensions

 Global
4
Allahabad HC Targets Monkey Menace: Demands Urgent Action Plan

Allahabad HC Targets Monkey Menace: Demands Urgent Action Plan

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-native SMEs pulling ahead in global market

Globalization shifts to fragmentation as geopolitics shapes commerce

Big data adoption surges across industries but governance gaps persist

Entrepreneurship and digitalization can advance SDGs, if institutions keep pace

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025