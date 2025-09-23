Historic Congress Meeting in Bihar: Mahagathbandhan Optimistic

The Congress Working Committee is preparing for a pivotal meeting in Patna's historic Sadaqat Ashram on September 24, a location steeped in the country's freedom struggle. Congress leader Akhilesh Prasad Singh expressed optimism about the Mahagathbandhan's chances in the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections.

Singh noted the significance of the venue, where India's first President, Rajendra Prasad, spent his last days. He emphasized the historical nature of this CWC meeting, being the first in Bihar since independence. The meeting occurs amid nationwide protests against vote tampering, with a signature campaign underway.

Top Congress leaders, including Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi, are expected to participate. The agenda includes discussions on the Bihar elections, vote tampering allegations, and migration issues, with Congress leaders highlighting the impact of current governance on Bihar's socio-economic challenges.