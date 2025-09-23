Left Menu

Akhilesh Yadav Defends Azam Khan's Loyalty Amid Political Speculations

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav reassures veteran leader Azam Khan's allegiance to the party amid rumors of him joining the BSP. Yadav criticizes BJP for false cases against Khan and promises their withdrawal if SP gains power in Uttar Pradesh. Khan continues to support the SP's socialist movement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 23-09-2025 21:12 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 21:12 IST
Akhilesh Yadav Defends Azam Khan's Loyalty Amid Political Speculations
Akhilesh Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to quash rumors of a potential political shift, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav emphasized veteran leader Azam Khan's unwavering loyalty to the party on Tuesday. Yadav declared all 'false' charges against Khan would be rescinded once the party returns to power in Uttar Pradesh.

A vehement critic of the ruling BJP, Yadav asserted that Khan has finally received justice, cautioning those who perpetrate false accusations that their deceit has an inevitable shelf life. Khan, a former minister and SP original, secured his freedom from Sitapur jail last Tuesday after being granted bail by the Allahabad High Court in a contentious land encroachment case.

Amid speculation of Khan's switch to the Bahujan Samaj Party, Yadav assured that Khan remains a steadfast bastion of the Samajwadi movement, dismissing rumors as absolute fabrications. Reaffirming their alliance, Yadav pledged to revoke fabricated charges against Khan and other journalists, should the SP govern Uttar Pradesh once more.

TRENDING

1
Trump's Bold Vision: Ukraine's Path to Victory Amid Russia's Economic Woes

Trump's Bold Vision: Ukraine's Path to Victory Amid Russia's Economic Woes

 Global
2
U.S. Support Boosts Argentina's Market Confidence

U.S. Support Boosts Argentina's Market Confidence

 Global
3
Wall Street Slump: Markets Reel Amid Fed's Mixed Messages

Wall Street Slump: Markets Reel Amid Fed's Mixed Messages

 Global
4
Controversy Erupts as U.S. Defense Secretary Disbands Women's Advisory Committee

Controversy Erupts as U.S. Defense Secretary Disbands Women's Advisory Commi...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-native SMEs pulling ahead in global market

Globalization shifts to fragmentation as geopolitics shapes commerce

Big data adoption surges across industries but governance gaps persist

Entrepreneurship and digitalization can advance SDGs, if institutions keep pace

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025