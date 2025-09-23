Akhilesh Yadav Defends Azam Khan's Loyalty Amid Political Speculations

In a bid to quash rumors of a potential political shift, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav emphasized veteran leader Azam Khan's unwavering loyalty to the party on Tuesday. Yadav declared all 'false' charges against Khan would be rescinded once the party returns to power in Uttar Pradesh.

A vehement critic of the ruling BJP, Yadav asserted that Khan has finally received justice, cautioning those who perpetrate false accusations that their deceit has an inevitable shelf life. Khan, a former minister and SP original, secured his freedom from Sitapur jail last Tuesday after being granted bail by the Allahabad High Court in a contentious land encroachment case.

Amid speculation of Khan's switch to the Bahujan Samaj Party, Yadav assured that Khan remains a steadfast bastion of the Samajwadi movement, dismissing rumors as absolute fabrications. Reaffirming their alliance, Yadav pledged to revoke fabricated charges against Khan and other journalists, should the SP govern Uttar Pradesh once more.