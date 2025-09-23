Left Menu

Trump Commits Support to Argentina, Rules Out Bailout

President Trump assured assistance to Argentina without committing to a bailout. Meeting with Argentine President Javier Milei, Trump emphasized U.S. support, particularly in stabilizing Argentina's finances. Trump also endorsed Milei's re-election, believing another term would allow Milei to 'complete the job.'

In a recent statement, President Donald Trump guaranteed U.S. assistance to Argentina but ruled out the necessity of a bailout. The comments were made during a meeting with Argentine President Javier Milei at the UN General Assembly.

Trump asserted that the U.S. Treasury, led by Secretary Scott Bessent, is actively working to stabilize Argentina's economy by securing favorable debt arrangements. While Trump expressed confidence in Argentina's path forward, he also extended support for Milei's re-election, convinced that another term would enable the Argentine leader to 'complete the job.'

Responding to inquiries on U.S. efforts, Trump reiterated his endorsement and full backing of Milei, highlighting a strong U.S.-Argentina partnership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

