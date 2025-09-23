Jan Suraaj Party Accuses Nitish Kumar Government of Reckless Freebies Before Elections

The Jan Suraaj Party, under Prashant Kishor's leadership, has launched a scathing critique against the Nitish Kumar government in Bihar, accusing it of financial irresponsibility through the announcement of pre-election freebies amounting to Rs 33,000 crore.

Party spokesperson Pavan K Varma highlighted the potential strain on the state's finances, citing an existing debt of Rs 4,06,476 crore. Varma called the move an untrustworthy tactic by the NDA government, condemning it as a failure to fulfill responsibilities over its term and instead relying on 'damage control' measures.

Amidst legal battles and accusations of deeper systemic corruption, the Jan Suraaj Party urged intervention from the Election Commission and Supreme Court, emphasizing that their criticisms target systemic issues, not individual cases of corruption.