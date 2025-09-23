Left Menu

Jan Suraaj Party Accuses Nitish Kumar Government of Reckless Freebies Before Elections

The Jan Suraaj Party, led by Prashant Kishor, accuses Bihar's Nitish Kumar government of financial recklessness by announcing Rs 33,000 crore in election freebies. The party criticizes the government for burdening the state exchequer and calls on the Election Commission and Supreme Court to intervene.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 23-09-2025 22:42 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 22:42 IST
Jan Suraaj Party Accuses Nitish Kumar Government of Reckless Freebies Before Elections
Prashant Kishor
  • Country:
  • India

The Jan Suraaj Party, under Prashant Kishor's leadership, has launched a scathing critique against the Nitish Kumar government in Bihar, accusing it of financial irresponsibility through the announcement of pre-election freebies amounting to Rs 33,000 crore.

Party spokesperson Pavan K Varma highlighted the potential strain on the state's finances, citing an existing debt of Rs 4,06,476 crore. Varma called the move an untrustworthy tactic by the NDA government, condemning it as a failure to fulfill responsibilities over its term and instead relying on 'damage control' measures.

Amidst legal battles and accusations of deeper systemic corruption, the Jan Suraaj Party urged intervention from the Election Commission and Supreme Court, emphasizing that their criticisms target systemic issues, not individual cases of corruption.

TRENDING

1
U.S. Support Boosts Argentina's Market Confidence

U.S. Support Boosts Argentina's Market Confidence

 Global
2
Wall Street Slump: Markets Reel Amid Fed's Mixed Messages

Wall Street Slump: Markets Reel Amid Fed's Mixed Messages

 Global
3
Controversy Erupts as U.S. Defense Secretary Disbands Women's Advisory Committee

Controversy Erupts as U.S. Defense Secretary Disbands Women's Advisory Commi...

 Global
4
Cyril Ramaphosa Engages in Talks to Ease U.S. Tariffs

Cyril Ramaphosa Engages in Talks to Ease U.S. Tariffs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-native SMEs pulling ahead in global market

Globalization shifts to fragmentation as geopolitics shapes commerce

Big data adoption surges across industries but governance gaps persist

Entrepreneurship and digitalization can advance SDGs, if institutions keep pace

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025