Bihar Hosts Strategic Congress Meeting Amid Political Tensions

Patna is set to host the upcoming Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting, with discussions likely to cover allegations of 'vote theft' and the impact of U.S. tariffs. Bihar Congress President Rajesh Kumar highlighted the strategic importance of the meeting, scheduled for Wednesday.

Party luminaries, including AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge and other senior Congress figures, are expected to attend, showcasing the party's focus on Bihar. Kumar countered BJP criticism about the meeting's location, emphasizing the diversity of past CWC venues.

While opposition voices, such as BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain, deride the meeting as an electoral ploy, leaders from the Congress and the INDIA bloc view the Patna gathering as a strategic move to bolster political alliances prior to state elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)