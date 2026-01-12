Left Menu

Pope Leo XIV's Secret Meeting with Venezuela's Opposition Leader

Pope Leo XIV met with opposition leader María Corina Machado at the Vatican. The meeting, not initially publicized, was later noted by the Vatican. Machado is on a European and US tour after winning the Nobel Peace Prize. The Pope urged protection of rights in Venezuela post Maduro's ousting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 12-01-2026 18:16 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 18:16 IST
Pope Leo XIV held a private meeting with Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado, who recently won the Nobel Peace Prize, at the Vatican on Monday. The meeting was later included in the Vatican's daily bulletin, though no additional details were provided.

Machado is visiting Europe and the United States following her Nobel Peace Prize acceptance in Norway. Pope Leo, the first American pope, has emphasized the importance of Venezuela's sovereignty after the extradition of former President Nicolas Maduro to the US.

The Pope expressed grave concerns about human and civil rights in Venezuela. Although opposition leaders vowed to replace Maduro swiftly, political challenges persist as Delcy Rodríguez gains power. Machado, currently in exile, dedicated her Nobel Prize to Trump, acknowledging his influence in the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

