Trump's Juggernaut for Peace Amid Criticism of UN's Role

During his second presidential term, Donald Trump met UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, expressing support for the UN despite criticisms, particularly on peace efforts. Trump claimed credit for ending seven major conflicts in seven months, questioning the UN's effectiveness in maintaining global peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | United Nations | Updated: 23-09-2025 22:51 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 22:51 IST
Trump

In a meeting with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, Donald Trump expressed unwavering support for the United Nations while voicing sharp criticism of its effectiveness. The meeting marked Trump's first engagement with Guterres since beginning his second term as US president.

During his address at the UN General Assembly, Trump criticized technical mishaps such as a faulty escalator and teleprompter. However, he took a serious tone concerning international conflict, claiming to have halted seven wars, including those involving India and Pakistan, without substantial UN assistance.

Guterres praised Trump's focus on peace, acknowledging the US's role in founding the UN and its continued support. Despite this, Trump questioned the UN's purpose, accusing it of failing to capitalize on its potential and relying on ineffective measures in conflict resolution.

