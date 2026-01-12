Left Menu

Golden Globe Awards 2026: A Night of Unforgettable Triumphs

The 2026 Golden Globe Awards celebrated outstanding achievements across various entertainment fields. Key victories included Timothee Chalamet, Teyana Taylor, and films like 'One Battle After Another' and 'Adolescence.' Hosted by Nikki Glaser, the event captivated audiences on CBS and Paramount+, highlighting the year's most remarkable cinematic and television accomplishments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-01-2026 12:54 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 12:54 IST
Golden Globe Awards 2026: A Night of Unforgettable Triumphs
Owen Cooper, Teyana Taylor, Timothee Chalamet (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The 2026 Golden Globe Awards concluded with a memorable night, honoring exceptional work in film, television, music, and comedy. Among the big winners were Timothee Chalamet and Teyana Taylor, with significant triumphs for 'One Battle After Another,' 'Adolescence,' and 'The Secret Agent.'

Held on Sunday, January 11, the ceremony was hosted by comedian Nikki Glaser and broadcasted live on the CBS Television Network, with streaming available on Paramount+. The event celebrated the creativity and achievements of actors, filmmakers, and creators globally, marking a vibrant year for the entertainment industry.

Highlighted categories included Best Motion Picture -- Drama for 'Hamnet,' Best Music/Comedy film for 'One Battle After Another,' and Best Animated Motion Picture for 'KPop Demon Hunters.' The evening also recognized top performances with Jessie Buckley and Wagner Moura winning top acting awards in drama, while Timothee Chalamet and Rose Byrne triumphed in the musical/comedy category.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Stirs Controversy with Cryptic Post on Venezuela

Trump Stirs Controversy with Cryptic Post on Venezuela

 United States
2
Debate, Education, and Nation-Building: VP Radhakrishnan's Address at JNU

Debate, Education, and Nation-Building: VP Radhakrishnan's Address at JNU

 India
3
China and EU Reach Electric Vehicle Export Agreement

China and EU Reach Electric Vehicle Export Agreement

 Global
4
Grooming Future Leaders: IIT's New Training Initiative for Faculty

Grooming Future Leaders: IIT's New Training Initiative for Faculty

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026