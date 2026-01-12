Golden Globe Awards 2026: A Night of Unforgettable Triumphs

The 2026 Golden Globe Awards concluded with a memorable night, honoring exceptional work in film, television, music, and comedy. Among the big winners were Timothee Chalamet and Teyana Taylor, with significant triumphs for 'One Battle After Another,' 'Adolescence,' and 'The Secret Agent.'

Held on Sunday, January 11, the ceremony was hosted by comedian Nikki Glaser and broadcasted live on the CBS Television Network, with streaming available on Paramount+. The event celebrated the creativity and achievements of actors, filmmakers, and creators globally, marking a vibrant year for the entertainment industry.

Highlighted categories included Best Motion Picture -- Drama for 'Hamnet,' Best Music/Comedy film for 'One Battle After Another,' and Best Animated Motion Picture for 'KPop Demon Hunters.' The evening also recognized top performances with Jessie Buckley and Wagner Moura winning top acting awards in drama, while Timothee Chalamet and Rose Byrne triumphed in the musical/comedy category.

