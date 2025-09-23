Left Menu

Uddhav Thackeray Urges Rs 10,000 Crore Relief for Marathwada Flood Victims

Uddhav Thackeray urges the Indian government for a Rs 10,000 crore relief package for Marathwada, affected by recent rains causing devastation. Thackeray highlights the need for swift action, criticizes loan deductions from relief funds, and calls for relaxed rules in aid distribution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 23-09-2025 23:19 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 23:19 IST
Uddhav Thackeray
  • Country:
  • India

On Tuesday, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray called on the Indian government to announce a substantial relief package of Rs 10,000 crore for flood-hit Marathwada. Recent rains have claimed eight lives and devastated homes and crops in the region.

Criticizing previous inadequate support during the Maha Vikas Aghadi government tenure, Thackeray emphasized the urgency of the situation and warned against delaying relief through bureaucratic procedures. He also called for banks to halt loan deductions from compensation funds provided to affected individuals.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis responded by assuring that the government was actively addressing the crisis, while urging against political exploitation of the disaster. Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde questioned whether Thackeray had addressed similar concerns during his tenure as CM.

(With inputs from agencies.)

