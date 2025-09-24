Historic Immunity Vote Shields Costa Rican President from Prosecution
Costa Rican President Rodrigo Chaves retains his immunity as lawmakers fail to secure enough votes to allow prosecution over alleged corruption. This unprecedented event in Costa Rica's history unfolded with calls of political maneuvering, leaving the Attorney General awaiting the end of Chaves' term to continue the case.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Sanjose | Updated: 24-09-2025 02:52 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 02:52 IST
In a historic event, Costa Rican President Rodrigo Chaves continues to enjoy immunity following a failed congressional effort to enable his prosecution for alleged corruption charges.
The bid required a 38-vote supermajority but fell short with only 34 votes in favor, marking an unprecedented situation for a sitting president in Costa Rica.
Attorney General Carlo Díaz acknowledged that while President Chaves is safe from prosecution until the end of his term, the investigation remains active and awaits further development post-immunity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Bihar Hosts Strategic Congress Meeting Amid Political Tensions
Historic Congress Meeting in Bihar: Mahagathbandhan Optimistic
US Lawmakers Meet Indian Panel: A Silent Diaspora and Strengthening Ties
GST Reforms Spark Political Clash: BJP Claims Victory Amid Congress Criticism
U.S. Lawmakers Push Boeing Jet Deal Amid Renewed China Relations