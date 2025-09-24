Historic Immunity Vote Shields Costa Rican President from Prosecution

In a historic event, Costa Rican President Rodrigo Chaves continues to enjoy immunity following a failed congressional effort to enable his prosecution for alleged corruption charges.

The bid required a 38-vote supermajority but fell short with only 34 votes in favor, marking an unprecedented situation for a sitting president in Costa Rica.

Attorney General Carlo Díaz acknowledged that while President Chaves is safe from prosecution until the end of his term, the investigation remains active and awaits further development post-immunity.

(With inputs from agencies.)