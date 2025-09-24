Trinidad Court Blocks U.S. Extradition of Jack Warner Amidst Corruption Allegations

In a landmark decision, Trinidad and Tobago's top court has refused to extradite former FIFA vice-president Jack Warner to the United States. Warner, at the center of a long-standing corruption scandal within the soccer world, was accused of accepting bribes to vote for Russia's 2018 World Cup bid.

The decision marks a significant moment in Warner's legal saga, with the court highlighting the U.S. government's failure to respect due process for non-citizens. Warner, banned from soccer since 2015, faces no charges at home and continues to deny any wrongdoing.

The U.S. Department of Justice has yet to comment on the ruling. Meanwhile, Warner's sons, Daryll and Daryan, have admitted their involvement in the corruption scheme and are cooperating with authorities. They have received leniency in sentencing due to their cooperation.

