Left Menu

Trinidad Court Blocks U.S. Extradition of Jack Warner Amidst Corruption Allegations

Jack Warner, a former FIFA vice-president, faces no extradition to the U.S for bribery charges linked to a major corruption scandal. Despite longstanding allegations, including accepting bribes related to Russia's 2018 World Cup hosting bid, Trinidad's top court dismissed the extradition request, citing procedural concerns by the U.S.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-09-2025 04:47 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 04:47 IST
Trinidad Court Blocks U.S. Extradition of Jack Warner Amidst Corruption Allegations

In a landmark decision, Trinidad and Tobago's top court has refused to extradite former FIFA vice-president Jack Warner to the United States. Warner, at the center of a long-standing corruption scandal within the soccer world, was accused of accepting bribes to vote for Russia's 2018 World Cup bid.

The decision marks a significant moment in Warner's legal saga, with the court highlighting the U.S. government's failure to respect due process for non-citizens. Warner, banned from soccer since 2015, faces no charges at home and continues to deny any wrongdoing.

The U.S. Department of Justice has yet to comment on the ruling. Meanwhile, Warner's sons, Daryll and Daryan, have admitted their involvement in the corruption scheme and are cooperating with authorities. They have received leniency in sentencing due to their cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomatic Discussions: Carney and Li Tackle Tariffs and Trade

Diplomatic Discussions: Carney and Li Tackle Tariffs and Trade

 Global
2
Syria-Israel Peace Talks Advance Amid Tensions

Syria-Israel Peace Talks Advance Amid Tensions

 Global
3
Fed's Interest Rate Ambiguity Sends Ripples Through Global Markets

Fed's Interest Rate Ambiguity Sends Ripples Through Global Markets

 Global
4
Super Typhoon Ragasa's Wrath: An Overflowed Lake and a Devastated Town

Super Typhoon Ragasa's Wrath: An Overflowed Lake and a Devastated Town

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-native SMEs pulling ahead in global market

Globalization shifts to fragmentation as geopolitics shapes commerce

Big data adoption surges across industries but governance gaps persist

Entrepreneurship and digitalization can advance SDGs, if institutions keep pace

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025