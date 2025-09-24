Congress Revisits Historic 1940 Ramgarh Session Amid Current Political Strategies

The Congress Working Committee convened to revive memories of its pivotal 1940 Ramgarh session. During this event, the party formalized its commitment to a Constituent Assembly intended to craft India's Constitution, a move met with opposition from now right-wing rivals.

AICC general secretary Jairam Ramesh took the opportunity to reference this historic gathering, criticizing the BJP-RSS for their past resistance to what would become India's constitution on January 26, 1950. Ramesh highlighted the publication of 'Constituent Assembly and Our Demand,' backed by Jawaharlal Nehru.

The extended Congress meeting also serves as a strategic platform to prepare for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections, with attention directed at countering alleged electoral misconduct by the BJP.

