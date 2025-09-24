Global South Urged to Reform UN and Boost Solidarity

At a high-level meeting of Global South countries, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar highlighted the urgent need for these nations to come together to reform international bodies like the United Nations. He called for a unified push towards strengthening multilateralism as a vehicle for development and cooperation.

Jaishankar emphasized a structured approach for enhancing the Global South's voice and influence on the world stage. He suggested using existing forums for more effective consultation, voicing a need for comprehensive UN reform, and the promotion of experiences and strengths such as digital capabilities and education.

The minister also underscored the importance of focusing on equitable policies in climate action and technology adaptation. By advocating for the Global South's interests, Jaishankar aims to ensure that developing nations have a significant role in shaping the global agenda, countering the dominance of the Global North.

(With inputs from agencies.)