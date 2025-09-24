Left Menu

Global South Urged to Reform UN and Boost Solidarity

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar emphasized the need for Global South nations to unite in reforming the United Nations and advocating for multilateral solutions at a high-level meeting. He highlighted collaboration, equitable global policy-making, and engagement with emerging technologies as key strategies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 24-09-2025 10:13 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 10:13 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

At a high-level meeting of Global South countries, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar highlighted the urgent need for these nations to come together to reform international bodies like the United Nations. He called for a unified push towards strengthening multilateralism as a vehicle for development and cooperation.

Jaishankar emphasized a structured approach for enhancing the Global South's voice and influence on the world stage. He suggested using existing forums for more effective consultation, voicing a need for comprehensive UN reform, and the promotion of experiences and strengths such as digital capabilities and education.

The minister also underscored the importance of focusing on equitable policies in climate action and technology adaptation. By advocating for the Global South's interests, Jaishankar aims to ensure that developing nations have a significant role in shaping the global agenda, countering the dominance of the Global North.

(With inputs from agencies.)

