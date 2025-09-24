Left Menu

Historic CWC Meeting in Patna: Revisiting 1940's Landmark Resolution

As the Congress Working Committee gathers in Patna, senior leader Jairam Ramesh reflects on the 1940 Ramgarh session’s pivotal resolution to establish the Constituent Assembly. The meeting underscores the Congress commitment to India's Constitution amidst political tensions, with key leaders including Rahul Gandhi attending.

Congress Rajya Sabha MP Jairam Ramesh (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Minutes before the anticipated Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting on Wednesday, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh revisited a significant moment in history. Ramesh emphasized the importance of the 1940 Ramgarh session, where the Indian National Congress (INC) committed to forming a Constituent Assembly, a crucial step towards India's Constitution-making.

In a pointed remark at the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Ramesh, a Rajya Sabha MP, highlighted the historical opposition to the Constitution by a now centennial organization. He mentioned a book, 'Constituent Assembly and Our Demand', authored by Jai Gopal Narang, with a foreword by staunch advocate, Jawaharlal Nehru, focusing on the Constituent Assembly.

The current CWC meeting in Patna, Bihar, holds strategic importance ahead of the state's 2025 assembly elections. Attendees include notable figures such as Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, underscoring the political stakes involved. The meeting is a critical juncture in Congress' preparations and reflects on past achievements.

