Historic Congress Gathering: A Nod to 1940's Landmark Resolution

As the Congress Working Committee (CWC) is set to convene in Patna on Wednesday, senior leader Jairam Ramesh took a moment to remind attendees of a pivotal moment in India's political history. The 1940 Ramgarh session of the CWC marked the Indian National Congress' commitment to establishing a Constituent Assembly for framing an independent India's Constitution. Ramesh shared these reflections on X just before the meeting commenced.

Ramesh, a notable Rajya Sabha MP, alluded to the opposition faced by this landmark resolution, particularly from the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), which Ramesh indicated had historically opposed the Constitution finalized in 1949. He also referenced the book 'Constituent Assembly and Our Demand,' with a foreword by Jawaharlal Nehru, a steadfast proponent of the Constituent Assembly.

The Patna meeting, spearheaded by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, seeks to strategize ahead of the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections. Among the confirmed attendees are Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, and other top Congress leaders. The gathering emphasizes the Congress' ongoing engagement in Bihar's political landscape against the backdrop of its storied history.

