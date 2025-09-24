Left Menu

Historic Congress Gathering: A Nod to 1940's Landmark Resolution

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh highlights the historical significance of the 1940 Ramgarh resolution on the Constituent Assembly as the CWC convenes in Patna, reflecting on India's constitutional journey and political dynamics ahead of Bihar elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-09-2025 10:46 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 10:46 IST
Historic Congress Gathering: A Nod to 1940's Landmark Resolution
Congress Rajya Sabha MP Jairam Ramesh (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As the Congress Working Committee (CWC) is set to convene in Patna on Wednesday, senior leader Jairam Ramesh took a moment to remind attendees of a pivotal moment in India's political history. The 1940 Ramgarh session of the CWC marked the Indian National Congress' commitment to establishing a Constituent Assembly for framing an independent India's Constitution. Ramesh shared these reflections on X just before the meeting commenced.

Ramesh, a notable Rajya Sabha MP, alluded to the opposition faced by this landmark resolution, particularly from the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), which Ramesh indicated had historically opposed the Constitution finalized in 1949. He also referenced the book 'Constituent Assembly and Our Demand,' with a foreword by Jawaharlal Nehru, a steadfast proponent of the Constituent Assembly.

The Patna meeting, spearheaded by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, seeks to strategize ahead of the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections. Among the confirmed attendees are Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, and other top Congress leaders. The gathering emphasizes the Congress' ongoing engagement in Bihar's political landscape against the backdrop of its storied history.

(With inputs from agencies.)

