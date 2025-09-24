Left Menu

Congress Gears Up for 'Historic' CWC Meeting Ahead of Bihar Elections

The Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting in Patna is poised to deliver significant decisions aimed at protecting democracy, as stated by Congress leader Pawan Khera. The gathering, ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections, underscores the party's commitment to addressing electoral challenges and seeking change in Bihar's governance.

In a pivotal moment for Indian politics, Congress leader Pawan Khera announced that the upcoming Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting will focus on making decisions crucial to safeguarding the nation's democracy. This historic assembly, taking place in Patna, Bihar, underscores the party's determination ahead of the state elections.

As the CWC meeting convenes at the storied Sadaqat Ashram, Khera emphasized its significance due to the site's deep-rooted connections with India's independence movement. Meanwhile, senior Congress figure Salman Khurshid voiced the necessity for political transformation in Bihar, hinting at potential shifts post-assembly elections.

Amidst discussions of anti-incumbency against Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's enduring government, Congress leaders like M Veerappa Moily and Bhupesh Baghel have rallied against the ruling BJP. With the assembly elections looming, top Congress officials, including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, have converged in Patna, highlighting the strategic importance of this meeting.

(With inputs from agencies.)

