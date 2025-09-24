Left Menu

Bihar's Political Crossroads: Congress Gears Up for Change

Senior Congress leaders, including Salman Khurshid and M Veerappa Moily, call for a change in Bihar's government post the upcoming Assembly elections. Criticizing incumbent Nitish Kumar and BJP's 'double-engine' governance, they highlight issues of anti-incumbency, vote theft, and demand for better governance.

Senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold call for political transformation in Bihar, senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid has emphasized the need for change ahead of the approaching Assembly elections. Attending a Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting in Patna, Khurshid noted that Rahul Gandhi and other leaders have worked tirelessly to advocate change in the state.

Echoing this sentiment, Congress leader M Veerappa Moily highlighted the rising anti-incumbency sentiment against Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and the 'double-engine' BJP government. Moily pointed out that after two decades under the same leadership, voters are ready for change due to ineffectively addressed issues like poverty and public discontent.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel took a jibe at the central government amidst allegations of vote theft, suggesting that the opposition is prepared to make decisive moves. As Congress leaders assemble in Patna for the pivotal CWC meeting, the upcoming elections are set against the backdrop of pressing issues like inflation, unemployment, and governance quality.

