Left Menu

Congress' CWC Meeting Takes Aim at BJP Amidst Bihar Election Strategy

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge launched accusations against the BJP, alleging electoral manipulation and communal division ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections. He emphasized the importance of fair elections in maintaining democracy. The Congress aims to tackle the Modi government's rule and promises transparency and reform alongside its allies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 24-09-2025 12:14 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 12:14 IST
Congress' CWC Meeting Takes Aim at BJP Amidst Bihar Election Strategy
  • Country:
  • India

In a direct challenge to the ruling BJP, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge accused the party of electoral manipulation and communal polarisation. This statement was made during a pivotal Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting in Bihar, which Kharge suggested marks the beginning of the end of the Modi government's administration.

Referencing international diplomacy, Kharge criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government for what he terms as failed diplomacy that has put India in difficult positions with its global allies. Addressing domestic issues, he alleged that efforts are underway to alter voter lists across the country, a practice he claims undermines democracy.

Highlighting socio-economic challenges, Kharge pointed to unemployment, economic missteps like demonetisation, and social polarisation. The Congress intends to offer an improved vision of governance in Bihar, focusing on employment, education, health, and social justice, seeing the upcoming 2025 Assembly elections as crucial for instigating change nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Call to Ukraine: Seize the Economic Moment

Trump's Call to Ukraine: Seize the Economic Moment

 Global
2
Kolkata Battles Rain Havoc Ahead of Durga Puja

Kolkata Battles Rain Havoc Ahead of Durga Puja

 India
3
Shaheen Afridi Stays Focused Amidst India-Pakistan Tension

Shaheen Afridi Stays Focused Amidst India-Pakistan Tension

 United Arab Emirates
4
Gadkari Advocates for Biofuel Revolution to Boost Farmer Income and Combat Pollution

Gadkari Advocates for Biofuel Revolution to Boost Farmer Income and Combat P...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Bitcoin to Solana: IMF Outlines Blockchain Consensus Risks for Supervisors

Aging Population and Limited AI Gains Put Japan’s Labor Market at a Crossroads, IMF Says

IMF Study: Corruption and Finance Block Growth of Firms in Sub-Saharan Africa

Resilient health systems key to Europe’s future, warns WHO in landmark new report

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025