Congress' CWC Meeting Takes Aim at BJP Amidst Bihar Election Strategy

In a direct challenge to the ruling BJP, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge accused the party of electoral manipulation and communal polarisation. This statement was made during a pivotal Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting in Bihar, which Kharge suggested marks the beginning of the end of the Modi government's administration.

Referencing international diplomacy, Kharge criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government for what he terms as failed diplomacy that has put India in difficult positions with its global allies. Addressing domestic issues, he alleged that efforts are underway to alter voter lists across the country, a practice he claims undermines democracy.

Highlighting socio-economic challenges, Kharge pointed to unemployment, economic missteps like demonetisation, and social polarisation. The Congress intends to offer an improved vision of governance in Bihar, focusing on employment, education, health, and social justice, seeing the upcoming 2025 Assembly elections as crucial for instigating change nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)