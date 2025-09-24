Left Menu

Trump's Media Warfare: A Struggle for the Fourth Estate

Donald Trump is systematically undermining US media's role as the fourth estate. His administration has cut funding to public broadcasters, pressured private media, and launched lawsuits, aiming to curb dissent. Despite his tactics, media outlets face legal uncertainties as they navigate the tension between press freedom and political influence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 24-09-2025 12:47 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 12:47 IST
Trump's Media Warfare: A Struggle for the Fourth Estate
Trump
  • Country:
  • Australia

In an unprecedented move, President Donald Trump has strategically targeted the US media, sparking fears about the future of the fourth estate, the press's role as a watchdog in democracy.

Since the beginning of his administration, Trump has systematically undermined media outlets, pulling federal funds from public broadcasters and exerting pressure on private entities.

With ongoing legal battles and threats to revoke broadcast licenses, the tension between press freedom and political influence intensifies, impacting the cornerstone of democratic accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Call to Ukraine: Seize the Economic Moment

Trump's Call to Ukraine: Seize the Economic Moment

 Global
2
Kolkata Battles Rain Havoc Ahead of Durga Puja

Kolkata Battles Rain Havoc Ahead of Durga Puja

 India
3
Shaheen Afridi Stays Focused Amidst India-Pakistan Tension

Shaheen Afridi Stays Focused Amidst India-Pakistan Tension

 United Arab Emirates
4
Gadkari Advocates for Biofuel Revolution to Boost Farmer Income and Combat Pollution

Gadkari Advocates for Biofuel Revolution to Boost Farmer Income and Combat P...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Bitcoin to Solana: IMF Outlines Blockchain Consensus Risks for Supervisors

Aging Population and Limited AI Gains Put Japan’s Labor Market at a Crossroads, IMF Says

IMF Study: Corruption and Finance Block Growth of Firms in Sub-Saharan Africa

Resilient health systems key to Europe’s future, warns WHO in landmark new report

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025