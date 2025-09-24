Trump's Media Warfare: A Struggle for the Fourth Estate

In an unprecedented move, President Donald Trump has strategically targeted the US media, sparking fears about the future of the fourth estate, the press's role as a watchdog in democracy.

Since the beginning of his administration, Trump has systematically undermined media outlets, pulling federal funds from public broadcasters and exerting pressure on private entities.

With ongoing legal battles and threats to revoke broadcast licenses, the tension between press freedom and political influence intensifies, impacting the cornerstone of democratic accountability.

