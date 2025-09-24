Uddhav Thackeray to Address Marathwada Flood Crisis

Uddhav Thackeray, leader of Shiv Sena (UBT), is set to visit Marathwada, Maharashtra, hit by recent severe floods. This follows an announcement by party leader Sanjay Raut.

The visit, scheduled for Thursday, aims to assess the situation in multiple districts including Latur, Dharashiv, Beed, Jalna, and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

Raut highlighted the massive destruction, urging for central intervention, as local party members continue to support relief operations in affected areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)