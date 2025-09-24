Uddhav Thackeray to Address Marathwada Flood Crisis
Uddhav Thackeray, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief, plans to visit flood-affected Marathwada in Maharashtra, accompanied by party leaders. Over four days of rains have devastated the area, claiming lives and damaging vast areas of farmland. Thackeray urges central assistance as local relief efforts continue.
Uddhav Thackeray, leader of Shiv Sena (UBT), is set to visit Marathwada, Maharashtra, hit by recent severe floods. This follows an announcement by party leader Sanjay Raut.
The visit, scheduled for Thursday, aims to assess the situation in multiple districts including Latur, Dharashiv, Beed, Jalna, and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.
Raut highlighted the massive destruction, urging for central intervention, as local party members continue to support relief operations in affected areas.
