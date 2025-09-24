High-Stakes Meeting: Trump and Albanese Set for Strategic Talks on AUKUS

U.S. President Donald Trump is set to meet with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in Washington on October 20, as confirmed by both leaders. This meeting will be their first since Trump assumed office and is expected to address vital bilateral issues.

Among the top agenda items is the AUKUS project, a partnership that includes Britain, to supply Australia with nuclear-powered submarines to counter China's influence in the Indo-Pacific. The project is currently under review by the Pentagon. Albanese expressed confidence in the talks being constructive.

In related developments, Albanese attended the United Nations General Assembly, where he endorsed Palestinian statehood and is advocating for children's social media restrictions. Back in Australia, he faces criticism for postponed talks with Trump, initially planned at the G7 summit.