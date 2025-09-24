Left Menu

China Champions UN Authority: A Counter to Trump's Critique

China has reaffirmed its support for the UN, countering President Trump's critical remarks. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun stressed the UN's role in global peace. Premier Li Qiang highlighted the Global Development Initiative's success, a proposal by President Xi Jinping, during the UN General Assembly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 24-09-2025 17:51 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 17:51 IST
China Champions UN Authority: A Counter to Trump's Critique
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

China has thrown its weight behind the United Nations amidst critical remarks from US President Donald Trump, who accused the global institution of failing to meet its potential. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun emphasized the 'irreplaceable role' the UN plays in safeguarding global peace and promoting international development.

At a media briefing, Guo highlighted the necessity of upholding the UN's authority in a turbulent world, a sharp contrast to Trump's description of the UN as ineffective during his UN General Assembly speech. Trump criticized the organization for its ineffectual actions, yet later affirmed US support to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

Speaking on China's unwavering support, Guo noted China's commitment as a founding UN member and emphasized Premier Li Qiang's participation in promoting the Global Development Initiative, a venture proposed by President Xi Jinping, during his visit to the UN headquarters in New York.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Resolving Colonial-Era Land Dispute in Dadra and Nagar Haveli

Resolving Colonial-Era Land Dispute in Dadra and Nagar Haveli

 India
2
Zelenskyy Questions UN's Efficacy Amid Global Crises

Zelenskyy Questions UN's Efficacy Amid Global Crises

 United States
3
Former Chief Justice Calls for Guidelines on Community Service Punishment

Former Chief Justice Calls for Guidelines on Community Service Punishment

 India
4
SG Pipers Fortify Lineup with Olympic Bronze Medallist and International Talent for HIL Season

SG Pipers Fortify Lineup with Olympic Bronze Medallist and International Tal...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Conflict to Corruption: SDG 16 Report Sounds Alarm on Global Peace and Justice

Turkey’s Tax Overhaul Boosts Women’s Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

Turkey’s Tax Overhaul Boosts Women’s Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

From Compost to Chaos: Why Jashore’s 5Rs Waste Plan Falls Short of Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025