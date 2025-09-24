China Champions UN Authority: A Counter to Trump's Critique

China has thrown its weight behind the United Nations amidst critical remarks from US President Donald Trump, who accused the global institution of failing to meet its potential. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun emphasized the 'irreplaceable role' the UN plays in safeguarding global peace and promoting international development.

At a media briefing, Guo highlighted the necessity of upholding the UN's authority in a turbulent world, a sharp contrast to Trump's description of the UN as ineffective during his UN General Assembly speech. Trump criticized the organization for its ineffectual actions, yet later affirmed US support to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

Speaking on China's unwavering support, Guo noted China's commitment as a founding UN member and emphasized Premier Li Qiang's participation in promoting the Global Development Initiative, a venture proposed by President Xi Jinping, during his visit to the UN headquarters in New York.

(With inputs from agencies.)