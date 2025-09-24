French Unions Pressure New PM Lecornu With Strikes

French unions are set to intensify their mobilization with another day of strikes and protests on October 2, aimed at pressuring newly appointed Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu. The unions demand the reversal of the austerity measures implemented by Lecornu's predecessor, Francois Bayrou.

Union leaders expressed dissatisfaction with Lecornu's response to the mass protest attended by hundreds of thousands on September 18. 'The prime minister did not provide any clear answers to the workers' demands, making it a missed opportunity,' stated Marylise Leon, head of CFDT, France's largest union. Sophie Binet, of the CGT union, noted the continued need for action.

Facing challenges in assembling a government and drafting a new budget, Lecornu must balance the demands from protesters and leftist parties against investor concerns over France's budget deficit. The parliament's fragmentation adds to the complexity, as none of its three main parties hold a majority.

