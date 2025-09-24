NCP Unites for Maharashtra Flood Relief: A Wave of Compassion

In a bold gesture of solidarity, leaders from the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) committed to donating one month's salary to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund, aimed at easing the devastation caused by heavy rains and flooding in Maharashtra's Marathwada region.

During a visit to the affected Karmala taluka in Solapur district, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar assured local farmers of ongoing support. He emphasized NCP's commitment to aiding those affected, standing firmly with the farmers and residents during this crisis.

In a related appeal, Congress leader Satej Patil urged citizens to contribute essential supplies like food grains, medicines, and water to assist flood victims in the Marathwada region, underlining a cooperative effort to help affected communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)