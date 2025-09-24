Left Menu

Congress Accuses NDA of 'Note Chor': Bihar Political Drama Intensifies

The Congress has labeled the NDA government in Bihar as 'note chor', accusing it of corruption and crime. At a press conference following a CWC meeting, Congress officials asserted that a Mahagathbandhan government will soon replace the current administration. The CWC highlighted historical achievements under Congress rule and criticized current governance.

Updated: 24-09-2025 18:52 IST
The Congress on Wednesday accused the NDA government in Bihar of rampant corruption and inefficiency, dubbing it as 'note chor'. Addressing the media after a Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting, general secretary Jairam Ramesh proclaimed that the NDA's reign is nearing its end, paving the way for the Mahagathbandhan coalition's return to power.

Ramesh compared the current scenario to past electoral victories, citing a similar meeting in Telangana that preceded the Congress win there. The CWC meeting, attended by top Congress leaders, underscored the party's historical contributions to Bihar's infrastructure and social justice, and framed the upcoming elections as a battle for the state's democratic and egalitarian future.

CWC criticized the Nitish Kumar-led government for failing to empower Biharis, highlighting economic disparities and an increase in corruption and crime. The resolution cataloged scandals, alleged land misuse, and police brutality as evidence of administrative decay. The Congress calls on Biharis to wield their votes to reclaim governance before the November elections.

