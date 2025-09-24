Unrest in Leh: Youth-led Protest Escalates into Violence

In a shocking turn of events, Leh witnessed severe violence as protests led by 'Gen Z' youth resulted in fatalities and widespread unrest. Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk expressed distress over the developments, attributing the chaos to pent-up frustration over unmet demands for Ladakh's statehood and constitutional inclusion.

Authorities promptly issued prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita in response to the unrest. Demonstrators, driven by dissatisfaction with delayed governmental response, set fire to the BJP office and several vehicles in a dramatic plea for attention and action.

Sonam Wangchuk, who had been on a hunger strike to highlight these issues, called off the strike as tensions escalated. Speaking at an online press briefing, he highlighted that the immediate trigger was the hospitalization of two elderly protesters. The incident underscores a deeper frustration with the lack of progress despite years of peaceful protest.

(With inputs from agencies.)