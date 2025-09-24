Debate Over Simultaneous Elections Intensifies: Pros and Cons Discussed

In a heated debate on the "one nation, one election" proposal, economists presented varying opinions to a parliamentary committee on Wednesday. Finance Commission Chairman Arvind Panagariya advocated for simultaneous elections, citing potential advantages for policy stability and economic clarity.

Conversely, former Planning Commission deputy chairman Montek Singh Ahluwalia expressed skepticism. He emphasized that synchronizing elections could detract from local issues, and highlighted that economic success over recent decades hasn't hinged on election cycles. Other experts, including Surjit Bhalla, echoed support for ONOE but suggested timing adjustments.

The committee is reviewing the bill for simultaneous elections endorsed by the ruling alliance but criticized by the Opposition. As the discussion continues, both sides weigh the economic and political costs of synchronizing state and national elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)