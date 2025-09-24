Trump's Pledge to Arab Leaders on West Bank Annexation

U.S President Donald Trump has made a significant commitment to Arab leaders, promising them he would not allow Israel to annex the occupied West Bank, according to a report by Politico on Wednesday. The report cited six sources familiar with the discussions.

During an interaction at the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, two sources highlighted Trump's firmness on this stance. Concurrently, two other insiders mentioned that a U.S. team revealed a white paper showcasing the Trump administration's strategy to end the ongoing Gaza conflict, reinforcing the pledge against the West Bank annexation.

The international community has strongly criticized Israel for its military operations in Gaza, resulting in extensive devastation and over 65,000 Palestinian deaths, as per local health authorities. A portion of the territory is also grappling with famine, as highlighted by a global hunger monitor.

(With inputs from agencies.)