Supriya Sule Pushes for Relief Package for Maharashtra's Rain-Stricken Farmers

NCP-SP working president Supriya Sule met Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, urging for a special relief package for Maharashtra's farmers impacted by heavy rains. Sule highlighted the agricultural losses and proposed a wet drought declaration, loan waivers, and low-interest loans to support the state's farmers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-09-2025 22:01 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 22:01 IST
Supriya Sule
  • Country:
  • India

NCP-SP working president Supriya Sule met Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, urgently advocating for a special package to assist Maharashtra's farmers who've been severely affected by relentless heavy rains.

Reporting significant agricultural damage, Sule outlined how soil erosion risks rendering lands unfit for future cultivation, compelling a strong appeal for declaring a wet drought in the state. She emphasized the necessity for an economic package, loan waivers, and low-interest loans to soften the financial blows sustained by farmers.

Chouhan assured Sule that he would consult with Home Minister Amit Shah and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on the issues raised. On a related note concerning reservations, Sule urged the BJP-led Centre to formulate comprehensive legislative responses to reservation demands across states, ensuring alignment with B R Ambedkar's constitutional provisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

