Left Menu

BJP vs Congress: A Political Bombshell in Bihar

BJP MP Sambit Patra countered Congress's explosive claims, predicting the party's defeat in Bihar's elections. Patra criticized Rahul Gandhi's promises, accusing him of being detached from the promises he makes. This scuffle highlights the fiery political landscape as Bihar braces for a heated legislative election.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-09-2025 22:27 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 22:27 IST
BJP vs Congress: A Political Bombshell in Bihar
BJP MP Sambit Patra (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Sambit Patra, a Member of Parliament from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has launched a scathing counter to Congress's recent rhetoric, particularly aimed at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, Patra anticipated that Congress's so-called 'plutonium bomb' remarks would lead to their downfall in the upcoming Bihar legislative elections.

Patra, sharpening his criticism, asserted that sending perilous messages would backfire on the Congress, metaphorically saying, "The one who creates the bomb gets destroyed by it." He boldly predicted a political demolition, stating, "All the bombs will blast together," in reference to Congress's potential electoral failure.

This verbal duel with Congress comes after Jairam Ramesh's suggestion that Rahul Gandhi would make significant political impacts with successive explosive claims, referred to as 'mini-hydrogen' and 'plutonium bombs.' Patra, however, dismissed these predictions as hollow and questioned Gandhi's understanding of his declarations, suggesting they were superficial promises read from a script.

TRENDING

1
Syria Reclaims Its Place on Global Stage

Syria Reclaims Its Place on Global Stage

 Global
2
US Eyes Enhanced Energy Ties with 'Awesome Ally' India

US Eyes Enhanced Energy Ties with 'Awesome Ally' India

 Global
3
Bribery Bust: Lawyer Caught in Police Corruption Scandal

Bribery Bust: Lawyer Caught in Police Corruption Scandal

 India
4
Sharad Pawar Questions Faith in Dialogue in Indian Government

Sharad Pawar Questions Faith in Dialogue in Indian Government

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI helps universities detect and prevent dropouts early

Trust and transparency will decide future of AI in mobile banking

Persuasive AI poses hidden dangers for truth, equity and governance

Fluency isn’t enough: Why AI conversation still feels unnatural

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025