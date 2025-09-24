BJP vs Congress: A Political Bombshell in Bihar

Sambit Patra, a Member of Parliament from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has launched a scathing counter to Congress's recent rhetoric, particularly aimed at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, Patra anticipated that Congress's so-called 'plutonium bomb' remarks would lead to their downfall in the upcoming Bihar legislative elections.

Patra, sharpening his criticism, asserted that sending perilous messages would backfire on the Congress, metaphorically saying, "The one who creates the bomb gets destroyed by it." He boldly predicted a political demolition, stating, "All the bombs will blast together," in reference to Congress's potential electoral failure.

This verbal duel with Congress comes after Jairam Ramesh's suggestion that Rahul Gandhi would make significant political impacts with successive explosive claims, referred to as 'mini-hydrogen' and 'plutonium bombs.' Patra, however, dismissed these predictions as hollow and questioned Gandhi's understanding of his declarations, suggesting they were superficial promises read from a script.