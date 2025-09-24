Left Menu

Diplomatic Dialogue: Strengthening India-Sri Lanka Ties

Indian High Commissioner Santosh Jha visited former Sri Lankan President Mahinda Rajapaksa to discuss bilateral cooperation. Rajapaksa shifted to his private residence after the repeal of lifetime perks for ex-presidents. Supporters view this move as political vengeance by the government.

Indian High Commissioner Santosh Jha met with Sri Lanka's former president, Mahinda Rajapaksa, for discussions focused on strengthening bilateral cooperation and addressing political developments in the region.

The meeting occurred at Rajapaksa's private residence in Tangalle after he moved from his state-provided bungalow. This transition followed the government's repeal of a law granting lifetime housing benefits to former presidents, a move interpreted by Rajapaksa's supporters as political retaliation.

The High Commission of India in Colombo highlighted the significance of the meeting, and Rajapaksa expressed appreciation for the long-standing ties between the two nations on social media, reinforcing the friendly relations between Sri Lanka and India.

