BJD Accuses Ex-Leader of Deception Post Suspension

Following her suspension, BJD has labeled Shreemayee Mishra, a former party leader, as a 'habitual liar' due to alleged anti-party activities and misleading public statements. Party officials claim Mishra falsely asserted she had distanced herself from the party, despite her active involvement and praises for its leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 24-09-2025 23:39 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 23:39 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has intensified its criticism of Shreemayee Mishra, branding her a 'habitual liar' a day after suspending her over alleged anti-party activities. The BJD alleged Mishra misled the public by falsely claiming she had not been with the party for a year.

BJD Mahila Janata Dal president Snehangini Chhuria and spokesperson Lenin Mohanty addressed the media from Sankha Bhavan, accusing Mishra of making deceptive public statements. They asserted that her recent attendance at party events and engagements contradicts her claims of disassociation.

Chhuria emphasized that the BJD, under former Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik's leadership, upholds strict discipline, suspending Mishra and others for breaches. Mishra, countering on social media, claimed she had not renewed her membership, dismissing the suspension as a cause for amusement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

