BJD Accuses Ex-Leader of Deception Post Suspension

The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has intensified its criticism of Shreemayee Mishra, branding her a 'habitual liar' a day after suspending her over alleged anti-party activities. The BJD alleged Mishra misled the public by falsely claiming she had not been with the party for a year.

BJD Mahila Janata Dal president Snehangini Chhuria and spokesperson Lenin Mohanty addressed the media from Sankha Bhavan, accusing Mishra of making deceptive public statements. They asserted that her recent attendance at party events and engagements contradicts her claims of disassociation.

Chhuria emphasized that the BJD, under former Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik's leadership, upholds strict discipline, suspending Mishra and others for breaches. Mishra, countering on social media, claimed she had not renewed her membership, dismissing the suspension as a cause for amusement.

