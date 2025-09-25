Congress Unleashes 'Vote Chori' Bombshell in Heated Bihar Poll Campaign
The Congress has launched a fierce campaign against the BJP in Bihar, alleging electoral fraud and criticizing the economic and foreign policy performance of the BJP-led government. The party's strategy session, attended by key leaders, emphasized the call to rally voters for change in the upcoming elections.
- Country:
- India
The Congress has set the stage for an aggressive election campaign in Bihar, targeting the BJP with accusations of 'vote chori' and highlighting alleged economic distress. Amidst the political frenzy, Congress claimed the election marks the start of ending the BJP's rule.
In an intense session of the Congress Working Committee, prominent leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, vowed to defend the party workers' self-respect. The meeting was notable for its political resolution criticizing both electoral roll revisions and foreign policy failures.
The ongoing narrative from Congress points to a larger democratic crisis, alleging a 'vote-stealing' conspiracy orchestrated by the BJP. A campaign gathering signatures against 'vote chori' aims to strengthen the party's position in the looming electoral battle.
