First Asylum-Seekers Swap Under UK-France Agreement Marks New Migration Strategy

A family of three has become the first group relocated to the UK under a UK-France agreement swapping unauthorised migrants for vetted asylum-seekers. The arrangement, aimed at deterring dangerous Channel crossings, started with Britain returning four unauthorised migrants to France, as arrivals in the UK surge.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 25-09-2025 00:54 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 00:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a notable first, a family of three, including a young child, has been relocated to the UK as part of a new bilateral agreement between Britain and France. This pact involves France sending approved asylum-seekers to the UK, while Britain returns migrants entering without authorisation.

The Home Office announced on Wednesday that this family marks a key step in the 'one in, one out' programme. This arrangement saw four migrants, who arrived in the UK from France by boat, sent back as Britain looks to deter illegal Channel crossings.

The agreement is part of efforts to manage the increasing number of small boat arrivals, which have surpassed 32,000 in 2025. With the migration issue heating up politically, the government plans to expedite asylum claim processing and reduce reliance on hotel accommodations for migrants.

