Ukraine and Syria Rekindle Diplomatic Ties at UN General Assembly

Ukraine and Syria have officially reinstated their diplomatic relations during a meeting at the United Nations General Assembly, a significant move following a break in 2022. The rupture occurred due to Syria's recognition of Russian-occupied territories in Ukraine as independent regions supported by Russia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-09-2025 03:02 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 03:02 IST
Ukraine and Syria have formally restored diplomatic relations as leaders from both countries convened on the periphery of the United Nations General Assembly. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy confirmed the renewed ties on Wednesday.

The diplomatic ties between the two nations had been severed in 2022 after the Syrian government, then under the leadership of Bashar al-Assad, recognized areas in Ukraine occupied by Russia as independent territories.

This development marks a pivotal step in mending relations between Ukraine and Syria, showcasing a shift in diplomatic strategies amidst ongoing global tensions.

