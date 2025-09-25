U.S. Boosts Economic Support for Argentina Amid Political Shifts

The United States is extending a significant lifeline to Argentina by negotiating a $20 billion swap line with its central bank. U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced on Wednesday that they stand poised to support the South American nation by purchasing Argentina's U.S. dollar-denominated bonds and providing substantial standby credit via the Exchange Stabilization Fund.

Bessent, leveraging his experience as a former hedge fund executive, expressed readiness to assist further by purchasing government debt. He also noted potential major foreign direct investments from U.S. firms, conditional on a favorable electoral atmosphere as Argentina prepares for midterm elections on October 26. The announcement sent Argentine assets soaring and brought a notable appreciation of its peso currency, reversing a previous downturn.

The political landscape remains tense, with President Javier Milei's party grappling with electoral challenges and a need for economic reforms. Despite past mismanagement memories haunting the markets, Bessent affirms U.S. support for Milei's agenda, underscoring a commitment to stabilizing and revitalizing Argentina amid international concern about its economic trajectory.

