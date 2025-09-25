Moldova's Election: A Pivotal Moment for EU Aspirations and Russian Relations

Moldova is gearing up for a critical parliamentary election on September 28, with potential far-reaching effects on its European Union membership bid, amidst claims of Russian meddling. The country of 2.4 million, nestled between Romania and Ukraine, is at a pivotal point.

The ruling pro-European Party of Action and Solidarity (PAS), spearheaded by President Maia Sandu, aims to maintain its parliamentary majority. However, it faces rigorous competition from the pro-Russian Patriotic Bloc, which includes the Socialist party led by former president Igor Dodon. Current polls indicate PAS might lose its majority, potentially driving the need for coalition governance.

The election primarily hinges on Moldova's EU aspirations, economic resilience, and corruption concerns, all unfolding against the backdrop of Russian influence. The EU's interest in the outcome is high, as it continues efforts to curtail Russian clout following the Ukraine invasion. Tensions have further escalated with recent arrests linked to alleged Russian-backed destabilization tactics.