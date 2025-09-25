Kyrgyzstan Parliament Dissolves for Snap Elections Amid Power Consolidation Concerns

Kyrgyzstan's parliament has voted to dissolve itself, paving the way for snap elections analysts believe will further consolidate President Sadyr Japarov's power. The decision, announced Thursday, reschedules the elections initially set for 2026 to November 30, aiming to separate them from the presidential polls due in 2027, alleviating financial pressures on the nation's economy.

Japarov, who rose to prominence during 2020 protests against alleged election fraud, has already seen the legislative branch filled with loyalists. His administration has been critiqued for stifling freedom of press and exerting control reminiscent of the nation's more authoritarian neighbors, with notable actions against independent media and internet controls.

The country has experienced significant economic growth under Japarov, bolstering his popularity. As snap elections loom, experts such as Carnegie Center's Temur Umarov suggest this move consolidates Japarov's regime in preparation for his re-election campaign in 2027, while Kyrgyzstan's ties with Russia amidst Ukraine tensions have led to Western sanctions, further complicating its international standing.

