Rahul Gandhi's Bold Outreach for Bihar's Marginalized Communities
Rahul Gandhi launched 'Ati Pichhda Nyay Sankalp' and vowed to ensure full rights for marginalized communities in Bihar. He promised legislative measures to protect extremely backward classes and increased educational opportunities. Gandhi's initiative comes as part of Congress's strategy to win support ahead of Bihar assembly polls.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-09-2025 13:03 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 13:03 IST
- Country:
- India
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi reaffirmed his commitment to securing rights for marginalized groups in Bihar, despite BJP's potential distractions, following the launch of 'Ati Pichhda Nyay Sankalp.'
At a recent event, Gandhi pledged to introduce legislation for extremely backward classes (EBCs) protection and enhance educational access if the opposition INDIA bloc gains power.
With Bihar's assembly polls nearing, Gandhi seeks to challenge Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's established support base through promises of increased quotas and educational opportunities for EBCs and other disadvantaged groups.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
BJP's Cultural Counteroffensive: Reclaiming Bengali Identity During Durga Puja
Empowering Education: Kanpur Kitchen Revolution
Women Pioneering the Surge in Technical Education
ADB Approves $77M Support to Boost Nursing Education and Healthcare in Turkmenistan
Tensions Rise in Tripura as BJP Office Set Ablaze