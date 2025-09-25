Rahul Gandhi's Bold Outreach for Bihar's Marginalized Communities

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi reaffirmed his commitment to securing rights for marginalized groups in Bihar, despite BJP's potential distractions, following the launch of 'Ati Pichhda Nyay Sankalp.'

At a recent event, Gandhi pledged to introduce legislation for extremely backward classes (EBCs) protection and enhance educational access if the opposition INDIA bloc gains power.

With Bihar's assembly polls nearing, Gandhi seeks to challenge Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's established support base through promises of increased quotas and educational opportunities for EBCs and other disadvantaged groups.

(With inputs from agencies.)