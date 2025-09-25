Uddhav Thackeray Stands with Flood-Hit Farmers in Central Maharashtra

In a display of solidarity with farmers affected by recent flooding, Uddhav Thackeray, president of the Shiv Sena (UBT), traveled to Maharashtra's Latur district, a central agricultural hub.

Despite acknowledging the limitations of his influence, Thackeray assured farmers that their concerns would be vocalized to the government. Urging patience and perseverance, he strongly advised against resorting to despair, even hinting at a recent rise in farmer suicides in the area.

His tour also included anticipated visits to Dharashiv, Beed, Jalna, and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, as the region continues to grapple with the aftermath of severe flooding since September 20, which has already claimed nine lives.

(With inputs from agencies.)