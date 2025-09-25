Left Menu

Uddhav Thackeray Stands with Flood-Hit Farmers in Central Maharashtra

Uddhav Thackeray, Shiv Sena (UBT) president, visits Latur district to support flood-affected farmers. Promises to advocate for their issues with the government and urges them to avoid despair. Thackeray's visit follows heavy rains that caused nine deaths in the Marathwada region since September 20.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Latur | Updated: 25-09-2025 13:46 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 13:46 IST
In a display of solidarity with farmers affected by recent flooding, Uddhav Thackeray, president of the Shiv Sena (UBT), traveled to Maharashtra's Latur district, a central agricultural hub.

Despite acknowledging the limitations of his influence, Thackeray assured farmers that their concerns would be vocalized to the government. Urging patience and perseverance, he strongly advised against resorting to despair, even hinting at a recent rise in farmer suicides in the area.

His tour also included anticipated visits to Dharashiv, Beed, Jalna, and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, as the region continues to grapple with the aftermath of severe flooding since September 20, which has already claimed nine lives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

