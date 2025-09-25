Sarkozy's Legal Odyssey: The Verdict Awaits in Gaddafi Case

Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy appeared in court on Thursday for a corruption trial involving alleged financial contributions from deceased Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi. Sarkozy, who served from 2007 to 2012, could face a seven-year prison sentence if convicted for taking campaign funds from the dictator.

The trial centers on accusations of a corrupt bargain between Sarkozy and the Libyan government. It allegedly includes Libyan spies, a convicted terrorist, and arms dealers. Gaddafi is said to have funneled millions of euros into Sarkozy's 2007 campaign, delivered to Paris in suitcases.

Despite the legal turmoil, Sarkozy remains active in French politics, meeting allies and supporting the National Rally party. He previously had his convictions confirmed by France's highest court, including an order for electronic tagging. A final ruling on a separate illegal campaign financing case is pending.

