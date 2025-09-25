Left Menu

Congress Questions Modi's 'Huglomacy' Amid Trump's Diplomatic Moves

The Congress has criticized Prime Minister Modi for India's diplomatic setbacks, highlighting US President Trump's recent actions favoring Pakistan. Amid claims of trade leverage over India, Trump's tariffs and visa policies allegedly isolate India further. The Congress accuses the government of compromising strategic autonomy, leading to international challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-09-2025 15:34 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 15:34 IST
Congress Questions Modi's 'Huglomacy' Amid Trump's Diplomatic Moves
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated critique of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's diplomatic strategy, Congress has taken aim in light of recent actions by US President Donald Trump. The Congress accuses Modi of causing a diplomatic rift with Trump's stance on Pakistan that could isolate India internationally.

Trump's hosting of Pakistan's Army chief and actions in economic and defense partnerships with Pakistan challenge Modi's 'huglomacy'. The Congress argues Modi's foreign policy has led to punitive tariffs on Indian exports and damaging changes to H-1B visa policies, straining India-US relations.

Amid Congress's allegations, the party expressed concern over India's strategic autonomy, pointing to Trump's claims of influencing India's foreign operations and tariffs on Russian oil purchases. The ongoing tensions, Congress warns, are weakening India's position on the global stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bright Outdoor Media Celebrates Founder’s Birthday with Milestones

Bright Outdoor Media Celebrates Founder’s Birthday with Milestones

 India
2
Supreme Court Enforces Rights of Elderly in Property Dispute

Supreme Court Enforces Rights of Elderly in Property Dispute

 India
3
Delhi's Public Transportation Evolution: Progress and Challenges

Delhi's Public Transportation Evolution: Progress and Challenges

 India
4
Sarala Birla University Sets Up Eastern India's First Immersive Nursing Experience Hub

Sarala Birla University Sets Up Eastern India's First Immersive Nursing Expe...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka Shows Signs of Stability, Yet Debt and Structural Challenges Cloud Recovery

From Micro to Markets: Advancing Female Entrepreneurship in Pacific Nations

Active Aging Hubs in Mongolia: Redefining Elder Care with Community Support

Breaking the Stop-and-Go Trap: Pakistan’s Roadmap Toward Sustainable Prosperity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025