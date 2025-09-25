Congress Questions Modi's 'Huglomacy' Amid Trump's Diplomatic Moves

In a heated critique of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's diplomatic strategy, Congress has taken aim in light of recent actions by US President Donald Trump. The Congress accuses Modi of causing a diplomatic rift with Trump's stance on Pakistan that could isolate India internationally.

Trump's hosting of Pakistan's Army chief and actions in economic and defense partnerships with Pakistan challenge Modi's 'huglomacy'. The Congress argues Modi's foreign policy has led to punitive tariffs on Indian exports and damaging changes to H-1B visa policies, straining India-US relations.

Amid Congress's allegations, the party expressed concern over India's strategic autonomy, pointing to Trump's claims of influencing India's foreign operations and tariffs on Russian oil purchases. The ongoing tensions, Congress warns, are weakening India's position on the global stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)