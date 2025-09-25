Political Tensions Escalate in Kerala: Heady Words and Allegations

A political storm is brewing between the CPI(M) and the Congress in Kerala, ignited by remarks made by CPI(M) Palakkad district secretary EN Suresh Babu. Babu allegedly insinuated that Vadakara MP Shafi Parambil was the 'headmaster' of Rahul Mamkootathil, an MLA embroiled in a sexual misconduct probe and currently suspended from Congress.

Babu challenged Parambil to publicly dissociate from Mamkootathil, implying a joint endeavor between them. He provocatively stated that Parambil frequently involved himself directly in questionable activities. However, Babu refrained from divulging further details, leaving a cloud of allegations hanging.

Parambil hit back, calling Babu's statements defamatory and questioned if such personal accusations are a CPI(M) strategy for the upcoming 2026 Assembly elections. He accused the Left of attempting to tarnish his reputation, even suggesting that legal measures are being considered in response to the insinuations.