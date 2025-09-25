Left Menu

Political Tensions Escalate in Kerala: Heady Words and Allegations

A clash erupted between CPI(M) and Congress in Kerala after CPI(M)'s Suresh Babu allegedly called Shafi Parambil the 'headmaster' of a scandal-ridden MLA. Parambil dismissed the allegations as defamation and political strategy for the 2026 polls. He hinted at legal action, while Babu stood by his words.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palakkad | Updated: 25-09-2025 15:51 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 15:51 IST
Political Tensions Escalate in Kerala: Heady Words and Allegations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A political storm is brewing between the CPI(M) and the Congress in Kerala, ignited by remarks made by CPI(M) Palakkad district secretary EN Suresh Babu. Babu allegedly insinuated that Vadakara MP Shafi Parambil was the 'headmaster' of Rahul Mamkootathil, an MLA embroiled in a sexual misconduct probe and currently suspended from Congress.

Babu challenged Parambil to publicly dissociate from Mamkootathil, implying a joint endeavor between them. He provocatively stated that Parambil frequently involved himself directly in questionable activities. However, Babu refrained from divulging further details, leaving a cloud of allegations hanging.

Parambil hit back, calling Babu's statements defamatory and questioned if such personal accusations are a CPI(M) strategy for the upcoming 2026 Assembly elections. He accused the Left of attempting to tarnish his reputation, even suggesting that legal measures are being considered in response to the insinuations.

TRENDING

1
Bright Outdoor Media Celebrates Founder’s Birthday with Milestones

Bright Outdoor Media Celebrates Founder’s Birthday with Milestones

 India
2
Supreme Court Enforces Rights of Elderly in Property Dispute

Supreme Court Enforces Rights of Elderly in Property Dispute

 India
3
Delhi's Public Transportation Evolution: Progress and Challenges

Delhi's Public Transportation Evolution: Progress and Challenges

 India
4
Sarala Birla University Sets Up Eastern India's First Immersive Nursing Experience Hub

Sarala Birla University Sets Up Eastern India's First Immersive Nursing Expe...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka Shows Signs of Stability, Yet Debt and Structural Challenges Cloud Recovery

From Micro to Markets: Advancing Female Entrepreneurship in Pacific Nations

Active Aging Hubs in Mongolia: Redefining Elder Care with Community Support

Breaking the Stop-and-Go Trap: Pakistan’s Roadmap Toward Sustainable Prosperity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025