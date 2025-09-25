Left Menu

Uddhav Thackeray Calls for Immediate Farmer Loan Waiver Amid Marathwada Flood Crisis

Uddhav Thackeray, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader, urges a farmer loan waiver during a visit to flood-ravaged Marathwada, Maharashtra. Criticizing the BJP-led government for delays, Thackeray highlights the immense loss of crops and appeals for substantial aid to restore agricultural lands, advocating against farmer despair and distress.

Updated: 25-09-2025 16:10 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 16:10 IST
Uddhav Thackeray, president of Shiv Sena (UBT), has called for an urgent loan waiver for farmers amid the severe flood crisis in Marathwada, Maharashtra. Touring the affected area, Thackeray criticized the BJP-led government, questioning if they were waiting for an auspicious time according to the 'panchang' (almanac) to assist farmers.

As the former chief minister, he highlighted the damage caused by incessant rains, which have claimed nine lives and destroyed crops over more than 30,000 hectares. Thackeray emphasized this dire situation as an immediate call to action, recalling similar measures taken during his tenure from 2019 to 2022.

He demanded Rs 50,000 per acre for affected farmers, arguing that the statewide announced Rs 2,215 crore aid was inadequate. Thackeray reassured farmers of his party's support, encouraging resilience and discouraging any drastic measures such as suicide due to the distressing situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Sri Lanka Shows Signs of Stability, Yet Debt and Structural Challenges Cloud Recovery

From Micro to Markets: Advancing Female Entrepreneurship in Pacific Nations

Active Aging Hubs in Mongolia: Redefining Elder Care with Community Support

Breaking the Stop-and-Go Trap: Pakistan’s Roadmap Toward Sustainable Prosperity

