Biplab Kumar Deb Takes Key Role in 2024 West Bengal Assembly Elections
Biplab Kumar Deb, a Tripura MP and former Chief Minister, has been appointed as the 'saha prabhari' or deputy in-charge for the BJP in West Bengal's 2024 Assembly elections. Deb will assist Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav, the state in-charge. Previously, Deb held a similar role for Haryana polls.
- Country:
- India
Biplab Kumar Deb, a Member of Parliament from Tripura and former Chief Minister, has been appointed as the deputy in-charge for the BJP's efforts in the upcoming West Bengal assembly elections in 2024.
The announcement was made by BJP's national general secretary Arun Singh, who stated that the national president JP Nadda has expressed his approval for Deb's new role. Deb will be working under Bhupendra Yadav, the Union Minister of Forests and Climate Change, who has taken the lead as the state in-charge.
This appointment marks Deb's return to a similar capacity, as he previously served as 'saha prabhari' during the Haryana polls. His experience and leadership will be key as the BJP looks to strengthen its presence in West Bengal.
(With inputs from agencies.)