Biplab Kumar Deb Takes Key Role in 2024 West Bengal Assembly Elections

Biplab Kumar Deb, a Member of Parliament from Tripura and former Chief Minister, has been appointed as the deputy in-charge for the BJP's efforts in the upcoming West Bengal assembly elections in 2024.

The announcement was made by BJP's national general secretary Arun Singh, who stated that the national president JP Nadda has expressed his approval for Deb's new role. Deb will be working under Bhupendra Yadav, the Union Minister of Forests and Climate Change, who has taken the lead as the state in-charge.

This appointment marks Deb's return to a similar capacity, as he previously served as 'saha prabhari' during the Haryana polls. His experience and leadership will be key as the BJP looks to strengthen its presence in West Bengal.

