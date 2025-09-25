Leadership Tug-of-War: Anbumani Ramadoss Solidifies Control

Pattali Makkal Katchi's internal politics saw a notable shift as Anbumani Ramadoss's faction appointed SP Venkateshwaran as the new legislature party leader, replacing GK Mani.

The decision was made during a meeting at Panaiyur, and the changes were promptly reported to Tamil Nadu Assembly officials. This transition reflects ongoing leadership battles within PMK, a party with 5 MLAs split between factions led by Anbumani and his father, S Ramadoss.

With the Assembly set to reconvene on October 14, the PMK is advocating for updated seating arrangements in line with these changes. Meanwhile, the Election Commission has extended Anbumani's leadership tenure until August 2026, further cementing his power within the party.