Left Menu

Leadership Tug-of-War: Anbumani Ramadoss Solidifies Control

Pattali Makkal Katchi's Anbumani Ramadoss faction has strategically positioned SP Venkateshwaran as the new legislature party leader, replacing GK Mani. This move was formalized at a recent meeting and communicated to Tamil Nadu Assembly. The PMK is navigating through internal conflicts with competing factions led by Anbumani and his father, S Ramadoss.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 25-09-2025 18:25 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 18:25 IST
Leadership Tug-of-War: Anbumani Ramadoss Solidifies Control
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Pattali Makkal Katchi's internal politics saw a notable shift as Anbumani Ramadoss's faction appointed SP Venkateshwaran as the new legislature party leader, replacing GK Mani.

The decision was made during a meeting at Panaiyur, and the changes were promptly reported to Tamil Nadu Assembly officials. This transition reflects ongoing leadership battles within PMK, a party with 5 MLAs split between factions led by Anbumani and his father, S Ramadoss.

With the Assembly set to reconvene on October 14, the PMK is advocating for updated seating arrangements in line with these changes. Meanwhile, the Election Commission has extended Anbumani's leadership tenure until August 2026, further cementing his power within the party.

TRENDING

1
Exposing a Guru: Allegations of Misconduct and Intimidation at a Management Institute

Exposing a Guru: Allegations of Misconduct and Intimidation at a Management ...

 India
2
Global Debt Hits Historic High Amid Easing Financial Conditions

Global Debt Hits Historic High Amid Easing Financial Conditions

 Global
3
In Make in India 2.0, focus on emerging sectors which will be a big part of global economy in next 25 years: Amit Shah.

In Make in India 2.0, focus on emerging sectors which will be a big part of ...

 India
4
Fujian: China's Maritime Game-Changer Poised for Deployment

Fujian: China's Maritime Game-Changer Poised for Deployment

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI, digital twins and blockchain drive global shift to Industry 5.0

Smart agriculture needs urgent data quality overhaul to harness AI’s potential

How travel and migration accelerate epidemic spread

AI cuts hours from viral testing, saving biopharma firms weeks of work annually

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025